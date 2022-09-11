Mairs & Power Inc. Grows Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,110 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.20% of AZEK worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,864,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,031,000 after acquiring an additional 98,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AZEK by 14.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,930,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,425 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AZEK by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,289,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AZEK by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,009,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,165,000 after acquiring an additional 257,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AZEK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,491,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 148,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

AZEK Stock Up 4.0 %

AZEK opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.89. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

