Mairs & Power Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,758 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SkyWater Technology worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 15.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 998,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 131,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 62.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology Stock Performance

SKYT opened at $11.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.