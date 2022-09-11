Mairs & Power Inc. Has $286,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MO opened at $45.57 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

