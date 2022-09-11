Mairs & Power Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,561 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.70% of Cambium Networks worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 53.5% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 235,750 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Cambium Networks by 883.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 397,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 356,784 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $499.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

