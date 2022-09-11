Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $263,732,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,284,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT opened at $96.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

