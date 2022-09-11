Mairs & Power Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,365 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.05% of John Bean Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $32,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,273.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $100,599 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBT stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $96.68 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.90.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $542.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

