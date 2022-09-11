Mairs & Power Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 19.4% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,194,000 after buying an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cummins by 843.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $218.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.