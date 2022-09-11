Mairs & Power Inc. Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

