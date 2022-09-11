Mairs & Power Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

ALLETE stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $68.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

