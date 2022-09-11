Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.58. 446 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.60.
Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.
