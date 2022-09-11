Manchester City Fan Token One Day Volume Tops $6.68 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $6.69 or 0.00030876 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $23.46 million and $6.68 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token (CRYPTO:CITY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. Manchester City Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

