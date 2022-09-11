Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.33

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.33 and traded as low as $19.80. Mannatech shares last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 5,027 shares.

MTEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $38.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

