Maple (MPL) Price Up 23.3% Over Last Week

Maple (MPL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 11th. Maple has a market cap of $102.05 million and $2.06 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maple has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.10 or 0.00106754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maple Profile

MPL is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

