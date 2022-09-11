Maple Price Tops $23.22 on Major Exchanges (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Maple coin can now be bought for $23.22 or 0.00106565 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Maple has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $102.60 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00052788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00066077 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005396 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00075256 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,417,986 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project.

Buying and Selling Maple

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.