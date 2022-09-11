Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Marchex stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $87.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 2.14. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after buying an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marchex by 1.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,017,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after buying an additional 45,585 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 338,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 132,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marchex by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

