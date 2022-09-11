Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.97

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and traded as high as $6.74. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 96,537 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.51.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 266.12% and a negative net margin of 386.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 437,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

