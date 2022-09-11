Mark Mccaffrey Sells 2,700 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after buying an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

