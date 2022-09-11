Mark Mccaffrey Sells 2,700 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $198,612.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36.
GoDaddy Stock Performance
Shares of GDDY opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.90. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $88.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GDDY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.
Institutional Trading of GoDaddy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after buying an additional 32,475 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 12,266 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 21,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
