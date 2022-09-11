Marlin (POND) Hits Market Cap of $43.62 Million

Marlin (POND) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $43.62 million and $7.75 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,628.99 or 0.99961624 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036949 BTC.

Marlin (CRYPTO:POND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

