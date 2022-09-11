Marlin Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Marlin has a total market cap of $47.35 million and $41.18 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Marlin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin (POND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol. Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Marlin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0.The Marlin Network is able to achieve global latencies of <150ms. This enables developers to build high-performance responsive distributed systems (including blockchains and dapps). It can scale to a large number of nodes without compromising on performance. Developers are no longer limited by the fanout capabilities of a single node.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | GithubWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.