Maro (MARO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48,509.00

Maro (MARO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Maro has a market capitalization of $22.30 million and approximately $48,509.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maro has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,679.19 or 0.99964846 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036833 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Maro’s total supply is 971,940,928 coins and its circulating supply is 750,524,646 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.