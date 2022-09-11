Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Raised by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

MRVL stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.69.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

