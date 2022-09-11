Mary Jo Prigge Sells 102,165 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 102,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $973,632.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %
CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.
Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 51.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 44,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,076,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,087,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,809,000 after buying an additional 13,003,752 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on CCCS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
