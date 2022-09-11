MASQ Tops 1-Day Volume of $39,665.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $39,665.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,553.76 or 1.00013620 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036588 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ (MASQ) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai. MASQ’s official website is masq.ai.

MASQ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

