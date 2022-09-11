Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $81.23

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.23 and traded as low as $77.47. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $78.07, with a volume of 3,645,860 shares.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $590,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $895,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter.

About Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

