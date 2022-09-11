Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 1,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

