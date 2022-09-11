Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,368,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 73.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 157,884 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 291,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

CLOU opened at $17.74 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62.

