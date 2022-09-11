Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

