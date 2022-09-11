Maven Securities LTD Acquires 3,458 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Popular were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Popular by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Popular to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $80.08 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.25. Popular had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Popular’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Popular news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $405,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,183,187.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,018 shares of company stock worth $1,290,856 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

