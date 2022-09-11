Maven Securities LTD Acquires Shares of 17,900 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $26.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. PacWest Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

