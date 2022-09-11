Maven Securities LTD Purchases Shares of 3,100 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 8,810.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,363,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,151,000 after buying an additional 1,347,860 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,970,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 31.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,957,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Stock Up 3.7 %
BILL stock opened at $167.39 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on BILL. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.26.
Insider Activity at Bill.com
In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,913 shares of company stock worth $28,740,265. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.