Maven Securities LTD Sells 1,453 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Maven Securities LTD lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 588.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 56,854 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $98.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $93.97 and a 1-year high of $183.79.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

