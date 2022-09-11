MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $28,370.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00139241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00258657 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00034726 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001517 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

