MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001380 BTC on major exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $28,370.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00139241 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00258657 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00034726 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001517 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,971,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.