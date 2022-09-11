Maxcoin (MAX) Price Up 50.7% Over Last Week

Maxcoin (MAX) traded up 59.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Maxcoin has a market capitalization of $292,522.89 and approximately $5.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00138820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00258052 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00034669 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001516 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org.

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

