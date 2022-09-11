MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total value of $152,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.55. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

