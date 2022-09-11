MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in KeyCorp by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KEY stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.71.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

