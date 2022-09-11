MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 227.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $1,573,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.5 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Shares of DIS opened at $115.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

