MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 550 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,686,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.