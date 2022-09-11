MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 625 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SpartanNash by 10.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $31.55 on Friday. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.68.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,708 shares in the company, valued at $960,239.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $632,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

