MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys 925 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 192,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 52.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $890,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

