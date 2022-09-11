MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 500 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.12.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

