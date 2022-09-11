MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 40.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after acquiring an additional 127,395 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 29.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,056,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lifted their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

Hexcel Price Performance

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HXL opened at $60.82 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $65.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average of $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Stories

