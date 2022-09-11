MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 204 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $13,853,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 237.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 26,449 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

NYSE:COP opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $55.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

