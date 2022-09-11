MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2,300.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.