MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

