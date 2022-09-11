MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Reduces Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its position in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Regional Management by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $591,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,985,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip V. Bancroft bought 6,500 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.75 per share, for a total transaction of $251,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,193.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,052 shares of company stock worth $2,187,208 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regional Management Price Performance

Regional Management Dividend Announcement

Regional Management stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $331.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 42.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Featured Articles

