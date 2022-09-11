Media Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $660,546.00 (MEDIA)

Media Network (MEDIA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Media Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Media Network has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $660,546.00 worth of Media Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Media Network coin can currently be purchased for $8.50 or 0.00039226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.77 or 1.00001038 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00036635 BTC.

About Media Network

Media Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Media Network’s official Twitter account is @Media_FDN. Media Network’s official website is media.network.

Media Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Media Network is a new protocol that bypasses traditional CDN providers’ centralized approach for a self-governed and open source solution where everyone can participate. A distributed economy that enables anyone with spare bandwidth resources to monetize them, earning MEDIA Network Tokens in exchange for their contributions to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Media Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Media Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Media Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

