Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MEDP. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

MEDP stock opened at $163.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average is $152.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace has a 1-year low of $126.94 and a 1-year high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDPGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,012,628.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Medpace by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

