MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MEGEF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

MEG Energy stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

