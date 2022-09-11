Memetic / PepeCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,841.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $1,841.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0622 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 85.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Memetic / PepeCoin alerts:

Secret (SIE) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000285 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Memetic / PepeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Memetic / PepeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.